Foggy conditions are pictured in downtown Courtenay on the morning of October 11th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

Story by Troy Landreville, MyComoxValleyNow.com

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Fog season is upon us.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald, it’s not going to be lifting anytime soon.

A ridge of high pressure has settled over the Comox Valley and much of Northern Vancouver Island and with the sunshine and cooler temperature, comes fog.

“Fall is the classic period for fog to develop, particularly along the Strait of Georgia,” MacDonald said. “Anytime we get under these ridges of high pressure, we see very little wind to help mix up what we call that boundary layer.”

Once it develops near the water, fog can stay in place for days at a time, as the shortening of daylight hours and a low sun angle is the recipe for fog to stick around.

MacDonald said the “best tool” to burn off the fog is the high sun.

“In the fall, these fog episodes can be more and more stubborn and last for longer and longer times,” MacDonald added.

A small weather disturbance that’s sliding down the coast tonight and tomorrow morning will bring the odd shower and a little bit of wind to thin out the fog.