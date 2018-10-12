POWELL RIVER, B.C- Four men and one woman are facing multiple drug charges in Powell River.

According to a news release from the detachment, a search warrant was executed at a home in the city on September 26th, by members from the General Investigation Section and General Duty. During the search, police seized amounts of cocaine, crystal meth, and what is believed to be fentanyl.

A large amount of cash and a vehicle were also seized.

Two men and one woman were arrested at the scene for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. All three are set to appear in court in December.

On October 5th, members of the detachment conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle. While investigating, a substantial amount of cocaine and what is believed to be fentanyl was seized.

The two men inside the vehicle were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and both have been placed under “no-go” conditions for Powell River. They’re also set to appear in court in December.

“The Powell River RCMP stand committed to keeping our streets and community safe,” said Constable Ron Palmquist, spokesperson for the detachment.

The court dates and names of those charged have not been released by police.