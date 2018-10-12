The lane closures will start from Hamm Road on Highway 19, south of Campbell River.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Mainroad North Island Contracting will be performing road brushing between Cook Creek to Hamm Road on Highway 19 (Inland Island Highway).

The work begins today and will go on until October 31st. According to a tweet from Mainroad, there will be lane closures as the work progresses, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm every day. According to DriveBC, the lanes will be closed in both directions.

Those driving to and from Cumberland and further south will have to use the Old Island Highway (Highway 19A).

Road brushing is cutting growth down from the sides of the road to improve sign visibility, as well as turns to ensure driver safety.

For more information, regarding conditions and alternate routes, visit www.drivebc.ca.