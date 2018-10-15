COMOX-STRATHCONA, B.C. – The new television series See is currently filming on northern Vancouver Island.

According to the latest update from Strathcona Provincial Park on Facebook, work is being done in the Ralph River Campground.

“Ralph River Campground has been booked until the end of October by a BC production company,” read the notice from the park’s social media page.

See tells the story of a society where everyone has lost their sense of sight, and must find new ways to survive, but that all changes when a set of twins with sight is born.

The show stars Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Momoa was spotted in areas in and around Campbell River earlier this month.

There have been reports of Myra Falls being closed to the public due to the filming.

A request for further information about the campground and falls closure, as well as any other park closures, has been sent to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Joan Miller of the Vancouver Island North Film Commission could not comment on the production at the time of this publication.

According to production website, Creative BC, filming is scheduled to last through to February 2019.