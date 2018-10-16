Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio

Voter’s guides for the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform are being delivered to households across B.C.

Elections B.C. says the voter’s guide has everything you need to know to participate in the referendum dealing with voting options.

Those are proportional representation with three versions on the table, or our current system, first past the post.

Referendum voting packages will be mailed to registered voters between October 22nd and November 2nd.

Completed voting packages must be received by Elections BC no later than 4:30 p.m. on November 30th.