Smoke seen in Zeballos from this summer's wildfires. Photo by Cole Kelly/Vista Radio

ZEBALLOS, B.C. – The provincial government has announced that a temporary alternate route has been set up north of Zeballos as a response to hazards related to this summer’s wildfires.

Until further notice, Zeballos Mainline Road/Maquinna Avenue, north of the Sugarloaf Bridge, is going to be closed to all traffic.

Crews are in the area cleaning the rockfall and debris from the road. That cleanup is expected to continue into the winter.

While the closure is in effect, traffic is diverted to the nearby Parkway Road and Zeballos Forest Service Road. Closed gates and signs will be in place on both ends of the closure to notify local commuters and visitors to the area.

The province stated that in the event of an emergency, such as a tsunami warning, the road will be immediately reopened for use.