An overhead view of the coal hills in Union Bay. Image sourced from Google Earth.

UNION BAY, B.C. – A proposed geoduck operation in the waters of Baynes Sound near Union Bay appears to be moving forward.

An application has been submitted for a geoduck south of the Coal Hills site. Local aquaculture groups have previously raised concerns about contaminants in the water.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has forwarded the application to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for review.

The DFO said that the ECCC is the official federal agency responsible for advising on marine sediment quality.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Environment conducts water quality monitoring of freshwater and marine water through numerous programs to evaluate conditions of bodies of water across the province.

This data will be included in the review process.

“Although we can’t comment further on this specific application, the DFO does not move forward with applications if ECCC and MOE (Ministry of Environment) indicate that environmental conditions at a proposed site make it unsuitable for shellfish culture,” said DFO communications advisory Michelle Rainer.

A request for comment has been sent to the ECCC and Ministry of Environment.