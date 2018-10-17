NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Recreational marijuana is legal across Canada today.

In advance of legalization, we reached out to multiple communities across our coverage area to get information on the rules for public marijuana use.

In the District of Port Hardy, no one will be allowed to smoke in, at, on, or within six metres of a bus stop, a customer service area, any designated public space, or any outdoor workplace.

Anyone who “commits an offense” can be fined between $250 to $2000. The bylaw does not apply to ceremonial use of tobacco within traditional aboriginal cultural activities.

“Designated public space” includes but is not limited to public playing fields, public playgrounds, public squares, and outdoor public places where individuals are required to queue for the receipt of any service;

“Park” means any property owned and dedicated as a park by the District of Port Hardy and including but not limited to public playgrounds, playing fields, beaches, or public trails.

The governments of Cumberland, Comox, Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Regional District are following the provincial rules, though Courtenay has banned smoking and vaping of medical cannabis in areas frequented by children, and bus stops.

Courtenay also banned the use of cannabis for all occupants in operating vehicles, and landlords and stratas have restriction powers at tenanted and strata properties.

Campbell River will be considering amendments to their Municipal Smoking Regulation Bylaw on October 22nd.

Provincial rules prevent smoking or vaping in indoor public places, except in designated rooms at assisted living facilities, retirement facilities, hospitals, or in a hotel room by registered guests, which the hotel could choose to ban.

Smoking or vaping of cannabis within six metres of doorways, windows, air intakes of public buildings, bus stops or bus shelters is not allowed. There is no smoking or vaping of cannabis on public patios, no use of cannabis on any sidewalks/boulevards adjacent to a school property under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Consumption of non-medical cannabis in any form in or on school property is prohibited.

Smoking or vaping of cannabis in regional and municipal parks is not allowed, except for designated campsites, and there is no smoking or vaping of cannabis allowed in provincial parks, except in designated smoking areas or as authorized by a park office

Non-medical cannabis consumption is generally not allowed in vehicles whether they are parked or moving, but there are some exceptions to the rule.

It can be used in motorhomes or other motor vehicles, or campers, or trailers when they are being used as a private home and parked off a public road or forest service road where camping is allowed.

Like alcohol, cannabis can be transported in a vehicle as long as it’s in its original, unopened packaging, or is inaccessible to the driver and occupants, like in the trunk.

Four non-medical cannabis plants can be transported in a vehicle, but they cannot be budding or flowering.

Non-medical cannabis use is generally not allowed on boats unless the boat is moored or anchored, has sleeping accommodations, a kitchen and a toilet.

British Columbians, 19 years old and older, throughout the province will be able to legally purchase non-medical cannabis online from BCCannabisStores.com.

The Liquor Distribution Branch has a contract in place with Canada Post to deliver online cannabis orders to customers.

Canada Post will do age-verification checks and in the event that a customer appears to be under the age of 25, the product will be returned to the Liquor Distribution Branch and the full purchase price and taxes will be refunded.

It will cost 10 dollars to ship from the online store and the branch says orders will leave the distribution centre bound for customers without 48 business hours.

-with files from MyCowichanValleyNow.com