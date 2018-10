NORTH VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Voters head to the polls for general election day this Saturday, October 20th.

In Port McNeill, general voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office at 1775 Furney Place.

In the village of Port Alice, you can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Hall located at 1061 Marine Drive.

In the District of Port Hardy, ballots can be cast on general voting day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Hall located at 7360 Columbia Street.