Kevin Cameron has been elected as mayor of Port Alice. Photo courtesy of Kevin Cameron.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – The voters have spoken, and Kevin Cameron is the new mayor of Port Alice. He replaces Jan Allen, who did not run as part of this year’s race.

According to the preliminary results, Cameron received 167 votes. His opponent, David Stewart, got 104 votes.

Cameron’s council will be comprised of Holly Aldis (238), Angela Yunker (189), Bruce Lloyd (167) and Warren Beatty (141).

Unsuccessful candidates included Ronald Reimer (135 votes) and Doug Worthington (118).