PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Shirley Ackland will not serve as mayor of Port McNeill during this next council term.
Gaby Wickstrom has been elected mayor of the North Island town. According to the preliminary results after Saturday night’s count, Wickstrom received 598 votes.
Ackland received 344. Fellow mayoral candidate Graham MacDonald received 135.
Wickstrom’s council will consist of Ann-Marie Baron (744 votes), Shelley Downey (736), Ryan Mitchell (538) and Derek Koel (468).
The following are the preliminary numbers for other councillor candidates:
Matt Martin – 449
Falyn Lynch – 346
Doug Dyment – 331