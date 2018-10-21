Gaby Wickstrom is the new Mayor of Port McNeill. Image courtesy Gaby Wickstrom for Mayor of Port McNeill on Facebook.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Shirley Ackland will not serve as mayor of Port McNeill during this next council term.

Gaby Wickstrom has been elected mayor of the North Island town. According to the preliminary results after Saturday night’s count, Wickstrom received 598 votes.

Ackland received 344. Fellow mayoral candidate Graham MacDonald received 135.

Wickstrom’s council will consist of Ann-Marie Baron (744 votes), Shelley Downey (736), Ryan Mitchell (538) and Derek Koel (468).

The following are the preliminary numbers for other councillor candidates:

Matt Martin – 449

Falyn Lynch – 346

Doug Dyment – 331