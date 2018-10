VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- An earthquake off Vancouver Island has not resulted in a tsunami warning.

According to the United States Geological Survey(USGS), the quake hit around 10:39 p.m. at a depth of 10.6 kilometres.

The quake was around 241 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy.

The USGS has not issued a tsunami threat, based on all their available data.

Natural Resources Canada has reported that it was a 6.5 magnitude quake, with no reports of damage. They did not expect any reports of damage.