Image courtesy the Province of British Columbia on Flickr at https://bit.ly/2Am0Znu.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – A once dangerous intersection at the entranceway to Port McNeill on northern Vancouver Island is a lot safer now.

Major upgrades have wrapped up at Campbell Way and Highway 19.

The intersection is known locally as ‘The T’, and residents had raised concerns about the visibility in the area, according to former Port McNeill mayor Shirley Ackland.

Because of this, the intersection has been redesigned and elevated.

Work included raising the highway to make sure drivers have an unobstructed view of vehicles turning on and off the highway.

Fresh line markings were also painted, and the intersection was repaved.

The final stage of installing six new light fixtures at the intersection, to improve nighttime visibility, will happen in the near future.

To follow progress on provincial infrastructure projects, visit www.tranbc.ca.