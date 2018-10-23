OTTAWA, ON- The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has announced rotating strikes will be taking place until something changes in their talks with their employer.

That puts a fly in the ointment when it comes to the referendum on electoral reform.

The ballots should be arriving in our mailboxes over the next two weeks and need to be returned to a ballot box before 4:30 on November 30th.

Andrew Watson, spokesperson for Elections BC said they are monitoring the situation with Canada Post closely.

“If job action at Canada Post materially impacts the referendum process then it’s possible that the voting period could be extended. The chief electoral officer does have the authority to do that under extreme circumstances.”

Elections BC must receive completed voting packages by 4:30 on November 30th and a postmark is not acceptable.

If you want to avoid the mail, to ensure your ballot is counted, you can drop your package off before the deadline at any Service BC Centre.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau said it’s important British Columbians get as much information as they can before filling out the mail-in ballot.

“The ballot itself is two parts, the first part is choosing between a proportional representation system or first past the post and the second part is to choose between three proportional systems and rank them. If there is a majority who select proportional representation then Elections BC will proceed to the second part of the ballot.”