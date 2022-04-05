- Advertisement -

The Strathcona Regional District is beginning its second phase of tsunami risk assessments, with public information meetings being held.

Phase 1 of the assessments will be wrapping up on April 26 and will have an overview of what the district has learned. The risk assessments were done in the communities of Ehatis, Esperanza, Oclucje, Kyuquot, Tahsis and Zeballos.

The session will happen between 7 and 8 p.m. The online Zoom link can be found on the district’s website.

Phase 2 will involve the communities of Gold River, Holberg, Port Alice, Quatsino, and Winter Harbour. A public Zoom meeting will be held on April 27 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The district says the second phase will start this spring and will include various projects with funding from a private donor. They include:

Doing high-resolution hazard modelling and mapping for Mount Waddington Regional District and Gold River coastal areas

Designing, purchasing and installing outdoor tsunami inundation map signs for public education

Creating a short film about the Indigenous story of the 1700 Cascadia tsunami event and first-hand experiences of the 1964 Alaska tsunami

Developing awareness through the “Waves of Knowledge” earthquake and tsunami science module for students K-12

Developing a story map to interact with tsunami hazard data

The link to the meeting can also be found on the district’s website.

Meetings will not be recorded but more information about phase 1 of the project can be found here.

