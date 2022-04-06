- Advertisement -

The Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation will be turning a remote trail into an Indigenous interpretive ecotourism trail.

The 1.5 kilometre trail will connect the Echo Bay Marina and Lodge with Echo Bay Marine Provincial Park.

Upgrades will include safety rails, bark mulch and gravel bedding, interpretive signs and rope supports.

“The Ḵ̓wax̱wa̱lawadi Interpretive Trail will introduce visitors to the culture and history of the Kwiḵwa̱sut’inux̱w Haxwa’mis people, including an ancient village site with remnants of a shell midden still visible,” said Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation Chief Rick Johnson.

“This trail is part of our comprehensive community plan to increase tourism within our traditional territory, to support the local economy and provide an authentic cultural and learning experience.”

The project is receiving funding from Island Coastal Economic Trust’s DIVERSIFY Capital and Innovation Program, and the estimated total cost is $219,569.

“Echo Bay is a sought-after, year-round wilderness destination in the world-renowned Broughton Archipelago and one of the few places for boaters to get out and stretch their legs,” said Aaron Stone, Island Coastal Economic Trust board chair in the release.

“While they’re there to have a meal and buy gas and provisions, they will now be able to interact in community supported ways with Indigenous culture. This project will help meet the growing demand for Indigenous tourism experiences, and encourage visitors to stay and explore the area, making use of existing services, and creating new opportunities for cultural and other business development.”

Work on the trail is expected to begin soon, but an exact start date has not been announced.