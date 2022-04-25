I was born Sandra Boyd but all my friends call me Sam.
I am a Triport brat growing up in Port Alice. I am a graduate of NISS a university graduate and proud to have been able to raise my family and work in the North Island.
In 2004 I started working in Port Hardy with the radio when we were known as Coast Group. I was the part-time full-time receptionist traffic girl. I had so much fun making those carts and spinning those cd’s and cassettes lol I also had many a trip out to “Bertha” the transmitter site…changing the fuses which was one of my favourite things.
In 2006 l became your morning voice and thus “Sam l Am” was born…Over my time here at the station l have been honoured to have been invited to take part in every community and their many celebrations. I was also given the honour of riding as a media rider for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock in 2017.
Through radio l have been able to continue my love of community and through radio all of you have given me the ability to go on air everyday and be your voice!
Follow Mytriportnow.com for all your news and local events. And remember if you want to get me talking about your event email the details to mytriportnow.com ☺
Thank you for embracing me and allowing me to do what l do!