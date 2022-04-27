- Advertisement -

A logger on North Vancouver Island has died following a logging accident near Port McNeill.

Lonnie Hryhorka died on April 25 at the North Island Hospital in Campbell River after sustaining injuries on April 13, according to a statement from United Steelworkers Local 1-1937.

They say the accident happened around five kilometres away from the Vernon Camp on North Vancouver Island.

The 46-year-old had worked in the logging community for many years including the last 15 with Holbrook Dyson Logging LTD in Port McNeill.



“The membership of USW Local 1-1937 sends our heartfelt condolences to Paige, his family and his many friends and co-workers in this most difficult time,” read the statement.

The union adds local business agent Dan Jorgenson, WorkSafeBC and the company will be investigating the accident scene and the Steelworker Emergency Response Team has been alerted.

More details will become available as they learn more, according to the release.