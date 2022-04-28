- Advertisement -

The B.C. government is hosting a virtual information session on May 16 to give an update about Canada-U.S. negotiations on the Columbia River Treaty.

It will run from 6-8 p.m. (Pacific time) and is for anyone interested in earning more about the process of modernizing the treaty.

Speakers will include lead members of the Canadian negotiation delegation from B.C. as well as the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations, Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the treaty and Barbara Cosens, professor emerita from the University of Idaho.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy will be delivering opening remarks.

Public questions are encouraged either live during the session or submitted by May 8.

A second session is planned for June 15.

MORE: Information Session Registration (B.C. government)