Delays can be expected on a section of Highway 19 for tree removal.

Mainroad North Island Contracting says they will be removing trees on a section of road south of Woss. The work will run from May 2 to 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers can expect 30-minute delays while work is being done. Traffic will be single-lane alternating traffic, according to the company.

They ask drivers to slow down in the work zone and be cautious around crews.

They add current conditions can be found on DriveBC.

Story by: Justin Waddell