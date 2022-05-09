- Advertisement -

Travelling by ferry to and from Vancouver Island will become a bit more expensive in June.

BC Ferries says with fuel costs rising, they will be increasing the fuel surcharge to 2.5 per cent on June 1, up from a one per cent charge.

With a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge, 45 cents will be added to the cost of an adult and $2 for a vehicle and driver for Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, according to BC Ferries.

The added cast will be 25 cents and $1.05 for inter-island routes, like Vancouver Island to Salt Spring Island.

Surcharges will depend on the fare choice made by the passenger, according to BC Ferries. Routes between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver are as follows:

$49 Saver fare will add $1.20 to the cost

An $80 at terminal fare will add $2 to the cost

An $87.50 prepaid fare will add $2.15 to the cost

BC Ferries says a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge will also be added to the Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes which do not have a surcharge at the moment.

The ferry line says the surcharges have been used over the last 18 years to cover the costs of fuel as they rise and fall. The company adds there have been periods where no surcharge has been used.