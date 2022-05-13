- Advertisement -

The emergency department at Port McNeill hospital is closed over the weekend because of a staffing shortage.

Island Health announced the emergency department is closed from now until 7 a.m. on May 16. They say no new patients will be admitted to the department during this time.

Patients are asked to go to the Port Hardy Hospital if possible or to call 911 if they are having a medical emergency. The health authority says they have protocols in place with BC Emergency Health Services to get patients taken to the best place for treatment.

If you are unsure if you are having a medical emergency, Island Health says to call HealthLink BC at 811 to speak with a registered nurse.

The staffing shortages are a problem across Vancouver Island, the province and the rest of Canada, according to Island Health.

They say they are trying to fill the nursing vacancies on the North Island as the effects of the shortage are magnified in smaller communities.

They apologize for any inconvenience.