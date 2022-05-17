- Advertisement -

Unseasonably high winds will hit North Vancouver Island overnight and into Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday, saying southeast winds of 80 km/h gusting to 100 km/h can be expected Wednesday morning. They add the winds might hit gusts of 110 km/h over exposed sections.

The cause is an unseasonably strong low-pressure system that will hit Vancouver Island and the coast, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns the wind could be strong enough to cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, along with power outages and fallen trees.

The wind is expected to continue as the cold front passes and switch to the southwest, but it will drop to below warning levels.