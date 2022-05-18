- Advertisement -

X-ray services are available again at Port Alice Health Centre with a portable unit.

Island Health says they had hoped the machine would be functional by May 12. However, it had to be inspected and approved by the diagnostic accreditation program before it could be used.

Services are running normally today and x-rays will be available for walk-ins on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To book an appointment, please call 250-284-3555 extension 3.

The x-ray machine had suffered a technical issue on May 2, and patients had to go to either the Port Hardy or Port McNeill hospitals for treatment.