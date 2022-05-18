- Advertisement -

The Island Corridor Foundation is once again pushing the provincial and federal governments to bring rail service back to Vancouver Island.

The foundation has released a Business Case for the full restoration of rail service on the island at a cost of 431-Million dollars.

It calls for a full upgrade of the entire 290-kilometre rail system from Victoria to Courtenay and from Parksville to Port Alberni.

The mixed-use railway would offer peak hour commuter service in the Langford to Victoria corridor.

There would also be passenger service twice daily between Victoria and Courtenay.

Freight would be shipped across the entire system, including the ports in Port Alberni and Nanaimo.

Island Corridor Foundation CEO Larry Stevenson says the new business plan defines the very real and urgent need for safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable transportation for the island.