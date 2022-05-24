- Advertisement -

The BC Conservation Officer Service is asking Port Hardy residents to take caution with bears in the area.

This comes after a man encountered a black bear in the town, according to Conservation Officer Service. They say while many residents are used to black bears lumbering through the town, this bear was unusually aggressive.

The man encountered the bear in the area of Market and Granville streets early Friday morning and was able to get to safety with help from local RCMP. Conservation officers say they are in the area looking to track down the bear, working with the town and putting up signage.

The service is asking residents to familiarize themselves with safety tips like travelling in groups, making noise and carrying bear spray.

- Advertisement -

More information can be found on their website. If you see a bear, you are asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.