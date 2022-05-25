- Advertisement -

After being unable to ride in the Tour de North because of wildfires, Port Hardy RCMP officer Kyle Dorman will be riding in the Tour de Rock to support those ill with cancer.

Dorman has been with the RCMP for just over seven years and tried to ride in Northern B.C. in 2017. He says his motivation for doing the tour is deep within his family’s history with cancer.

“In 2017 I really wanted to do it because I had lost several family members to cancer so it was pretty important to me to get out there and do whatever I can to raise money and raise awareness,” he said. “Prior to making the team this year, my father-in-law just completed treatment so I’ll be out there riding for him and other family members.

“I know 100 per cent without the funds that were raised by organizations like the cancer society that those lifesaving treatments wouldn’t exist today,” he added.

While riding up in the North Island has been difficult being isolated from the team, he says he’s embracing riding in the rain. He adds he’s had support from others who have done the Tour de Rock in the past.

“Training up until this point, there’s been a lot of solo riding in the rain for sure,” he said. “I’ve been pretty lucky though that the Port Hardy area has a few alumni riders who’ve reached out to me and offered their training support.”

The tour goes from Port Alice down to Victoria, a distance of around 1,200 kilometres.

Dorman along with other riders will be doing his own fundraising for the ride. He says he will be putting together a golf tournament with a local who has supported Cops for Cancer for many years.

Barbecues are also being planned along with auctions and cycling events in the city.

He says the community has been incredibly supportive of his efforts so far and has helped him along the way.

“The moment I got announced I got several letters from people that either worked for the cancer society before or with Cops for Cancer before offering their support,” he said.

He says he’s most looking forward to seeing all the different communities and the support they bring to the ride.

“It’s pretty amazing that the island itself has such an overwhelming presence of community support,” he said. “Everybody’s honking, everybody’s waving, everybody is really happy to assist with the cause.”

He says he is also looking forward to going to Camp Goodtimes this year.

A smile and a waive helps Dorman along his journey as he trains solo in the rain for the ride.