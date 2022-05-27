- Advertisement -

Old growth logging protesters made a stink at Premier John Horgan’s community office in Langford.

Manure was thrown at the doors to the MLA’s office on Wednesady morning with signs in favour of saving old growth forests were placed in a pile left at the door.

The five protestors arrived just before nine and left before police arrived at 9:30.

The protestors were caught on security camera, which you can see in the video here.

If you recognize any of the people in the video, you’re asked to contact Westshore RCMP.