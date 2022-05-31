- Advertisement -

Soon enough you’ll be able to have a beer and other alcoholic beverages while sailing major routes across the Salish Sea on BC Ferries.

This, after what BC Ferries calls a successful implementation of alcohol sales at the Pacific Buffet, the restaurant which has yet to reopen on ferries since the pandemic began.

Alcoholic beverages will be available in the Coastal Cafes on vessels travelling on routes from:

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen to Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

Among the offerings will be BC wines, craft beer, and ciders. They’ll be allowing 2 drinks per customer over the legal age, served by staff who have their Serving it Right certification. Alcohol is only able to be purchased with a meal.

BC Ferries says they expect this to be implemented by the end of this summer.