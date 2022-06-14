- Advertisement -

Unvaccinated Canadians will soon be able to board a plane or train.

Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that, as of June 20th, the vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travellers will end.

The restriction was announced last October as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those coming back to Canada will still have to quarantine while foreign nationals arriving in the country will still need to be vaccinated.



Mask mandates will also stay in place. Officials say the changes are based on science and not on cutting down on long lines and delays seen at airports including Toronto and Vancouver.

They add the measures could be brought back if COVID-19 cases surge once again.