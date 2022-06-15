- Advertisement -

A local cultural society will be hosting a fundraising event for Ukrainian refugees in the area.

Handmade perogies, cabbage rolls and kubasa with a dill pickle and a small tub of sour cream in clam will be served at the fundraiser by the Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society.

The take-out food event will be held at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay on June 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be take-out as a COVID-19 precaution, according to the society.

President Caron Paulovich says the proceeds from the event will be used to help others who are fleeing conflict in their country.

“Profits from this take-out fundraiser will go towards needs of Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine who arrive in the Comox Valley,” she said. “It’ll be more emergent rather than specific because a lot of specific needs are being met but there are unusual ones that come up that do happen.”

Through the society, Paulovich says they hope to provide any extra help to residents and families housing refugees as they get settled in a new setting.

“Communicating with people speaking little to no English would be a challenge,” she said. “I think if they haven’t sponsored anybody before, they would find it quite a big job to help somebody settle.”

While the impact is not as strong for Paulovich, she says being involved in the society increases the importance of trying to keep Ukrainian traditions going.

“With our little cultural society we went along day to day, and month to month making sure we keep the culture alive as our parents and grandparents knew it when they first came to Canada,” said Paulovich. “But then this war started. Well, that turned everything upside down and we weren’t prepared for it at all being a cultural society.

“That sort of caught us off guard, but we’re moving around trying to do what we can to help out.”

More information about the Ukrainian Cultural Society and the fundraiser can be found on the society’s Facebook page.

