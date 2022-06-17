- Advertisement -

Another poultry flock on Vancouver Island has a confirmed case of avian flu.

The Regional District of Nanaimo confirmed the news Thursday that a small backyard flock tested positive for the flu.

The farm was already put under quarantine in late April by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which suspected the flu on the farm.

A case of avian flu was confirmed at a flock in the Comox Valley in early May.

The province says bird owners are required to report serious diseases like bird flu.

They say they can look for high mortality rates and sudden death, along with decreased egg production, decreased food consumption and respiratory signs.

A complete list of bird flu symptoms can be found in the district’s announcement.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has restricted the commingling of birds across the province including poultry swaps, auctions, flea markets, bird shows, fairs, public displays or competitions.