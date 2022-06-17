June 23rd 6am to 6pm, join our stations 98.9 Jet FM in Courtenay, 99.7 The River in Campbell River and 1240 Coast AM in Port Hard as we help to raise funds for the operational costs of Campbell River’s Qwalayu House.

This is Campbell River’s Home Away From Home for Families who need to travel from the North Island for Maternal and Pediatric Health Care.

The foundation has taken great care to consult with families, community stakeholders, First Nations, and service providers in the region – in order to plan and design this home, and design the program to meet the unique needs of North Island Families.

June 23th. 6am to 6pm – The “When Pigs Fly” Radiothon for Qwalayu House….because your support makes everything possible!

