Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce president Chris Callanan is now on the board of directors of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.

Callanan plans to bring a remote perspective after his election to the board.

During the past year, he has served on the policy review committee for the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been a privilege to have supported the membership through the policy review committee, but now to be at the table with other business leaders is really exciting,” said Callanan. “Ensuring that the business and community perspectives of the smaller, rural communities across northern Vancouver Island are considered and heard is something I am very passionate about, and I look forward to bringing that to the B.C Chamber of Commerce as a director.”

Callanan began his time with the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and has since been the vice-president and is now the president.

“Chris is an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of our chamber, and he devotes many hours of his time and expertise to ensuring the Port Hardy Chamber stays strong and focussed on the needs of our members,” said Elizabeth Aman-Hume, executive director of the Port Hardy

Chamber of Commerce. “Knowing that North Island businesses will have such a strong supporter in a provincial setting is good news for all of us.”