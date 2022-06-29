- Advertisement -

Saanich, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. continues to investigate an incident in Saanich that left six police officers wounded and two bank robbery suspects dead.

The IIO says officers responded to a report Tuesday at around 11 a.m. about two armed men entering a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police say the suspects fired at officers and according to the IIO, the suspects were shot by police and died at the scene.

“Six officers were wounded, with some sustaining serious injuries,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Three officers are now out of hospital, while three others remain in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie says one of the officers will need additional surgeries and treatment.

Police say explosive devices were found inside one of the vehicles associated to the suspects. It was taken to Hartland Landfill facility by EDU and was disposed of properly.

Police are still seeking a third suspect, but they say they do not have information to suspect further risk to the public.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) have taken responsibility of the investigation.

Tips can be submitted to the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.