Multiple sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay are cancelled because of a mechanical issue on the Queen of Alberni.

BC Ferries says the boat has an issue with its piston assembly and will require critical machining to repair. Repairs will be required for its cylinder head and liner, and another issue found Thursday means the boat will be out of commission on June 30 and July 1.

The following Queen of Alberni sailings are cancelled Thursday :

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay

7:20 p.m.out of Horseshoe Bay

9:30 p.m. out of Departure Bay

11:40 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

Cancelled sailings July 1:

7:40 am out of Departure Bay

10:00 am out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 pm out of Departure Bay

2:45 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 pm out of Departure Bay

7:20 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

BC Ferries says all other sailings are expected to run as scheduled. They say the boat is expected to be ready to sail on July 2.

They recommend travellers who do not have a booking on June 30 or July 1 to make alternate travel plans or go on foot. Service is also available between Tsawwassen to Duke Point or Swartz Bay in Victoria.