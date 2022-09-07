The BC Government and Service Employees Union and the Public Service Agency say a tentative contract agreement has been negotiated for more than 30,000 unionized government employees in the province.

The Public Service Agency says the agreement covers workers that provide core government services, such as social services, environmental management and public safety, including sheriffs and correctional officers.

The agreement also covers unionized members of the Liquor Distribution Branch, as well some employees at the BC Pension Corporation, Destination BC and the Royal BC Museum.

The agency says the agreement was negotiated under the Shared Recovery Mandate, supporting the government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

The PSA asked the BCGEU to return to the bargaining table in late August; more than five weeks after talks broke down in July.

BCGEU president Stephanie Smith says the 95 percent strike vote, almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table resulted in enough progress to let union members take a look at the government’s offer.

Smith says she’s proud of the work by the negotiating committee and the hundreds of members who walked picket lines and refused over-time to back their demands.

The union wanted a contract that offered wage increases and wage protection against rising costs.

The BCGEU says dates for the ratification vote will be confirmed in the coming days.