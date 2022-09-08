Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives.

Commenting on her death, Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth II served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years as we grew into the diverse, optimistic, responsible, ambitious, and extraordinary country that we are today.

Trudeau says Canada is in mourning and adds that she was one of his favorite people in the world.

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Trudeau says Canadians will always remember and cherish her wisdom, compassion, and warmth.

Trudeau adds our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.