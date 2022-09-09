Listen Live
News

Port McNeill Hospital emergency department to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

By My Tri-Port Now Staff
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

The emergency department at Port McNeill Hospital will be closed temporarily because of a staffing shortage.

The department will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.

All other inpatient services will continue to be provided at the hospital.

Island Health released a statement advising those experiencing a medical emergency to call 911 or go to the hospital.

“Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to the appropriate site,” the health authority said in the statement. “Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction.”

