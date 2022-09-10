Some health facilities on Vancouver Island are expected to get funding next year.

The Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District passed a motion on Sept. 8 to amend its budget and authorize up to $100,000 in additional grant funding.

They say the funding would expand clinic grants in 10 communities across the area. Minor equipment purchases would be made along with renovations by the clinics.

- Advertisement -

They add facilities need to be named as health facilities by the minister of health in order to qualify for funding.

The district provides funding to facilities at Campbell River and District General Hospital, St. Joseph’s General Hospital, Cumberland Regional Hospital Laundry Society, Gold River Health Clinic, Sayward Primary Health Centre and the health centres on Cortes, and in Kyuquot, Tahsis and Zeballos.

Hospital district chair Charlie Cornfield says the facilities are often the best opportunities for community members to receive services close to home.

The district says staff are now working with the province and clinics to determine if grant criteria can be met.