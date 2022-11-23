Listen Live
Wind warning issued for North Island

By Justin Waddell
Waves during a windstorm (Vista Radio Stock Photo)

Strong winds that have the potential to cause damage are coming to the North Island this afternoon, and are supposed to stick around through the night.

Environment Canada says southeast winds between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour are expected. They say the weather is the result of a frontal system tracking across Haida Gwaii today.

The winds could cause trees to fall and power outages might occur. Environment Canada says the winds are supposed to gradually ease overnight.

They ask you to monitor alerts and forecasts as the weather nears.

