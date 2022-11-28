—November 28—

RCMP say the bodies of a pilot and two passengers are with the BC Coroners Service after being located over the weekend from a plane that crashed north of Port Hardy.

In an update Monday, RCMP say the dive team found the bodies on Saturday. The pilot and two passengers crashed into the water in Strachan Bay on Nov. 23. They were unaccounted for after the crash.

BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé says they had been working to find any potential survivors since the day of the crash and the dive team was working in challenging conditions.

RCMP add that there is no criminality suspected.

—November 25—

The RCMP dive team is on its way to investigate after the crashed seaplane was found.

BC RCMP spokesperson Alex Bérubé says the RCMP West Coast Marine Service attended the scene, completed an initial survey for the dive team and located the plane Friday morning.

Bérubé says the dive team is arriving in Port Hardy today and will be going to the scene to perform further examination.

—November 24—

RCMP are investigating after a seaplane went down north of Port Hardy.

BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé says RCMP were told about the incident by the Joint Rescue Centre Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20.

They say the Cessna float plane crashed into the water in Strachan Bay, about 28 nautical miles from Port Hardy, while transporting two passengers out of logging camp back to Port Hardy.

Bérubé adds rescue efforts were made, but survivors were not located.

“Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, however, no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk,” said Bérubé.

“The RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are working together to determine what may have caused the plane to go down.”

Bérubé adds the RCMP west coast marine and dive team are also being mobilized to locate the plane, two passengers and pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.