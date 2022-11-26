More closures at the Port Hardy Hospital’s Emergency Room this weekend.

On the of November 26th from 5 am until 7 am the emergency room will be closed and November 27th between 7 am and 5 pm.

“Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port McNeill Hospital Emergency Department,” says Island Health in a release. “Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients who call 911 are transported to the appropriate site.”

All normal inpatient services will continue as normal at the Port Hardy Hospital.