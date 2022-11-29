—12:30 p.m.—

BC Hydro says power has been restored to customers on the North Island.

—12 p.m.—

Over 1,000 people are without power on the North Island as a snowfall warning is in effect.

BC Hydro is reporting 1,135 customers in the Municipality of Port Hardy have been without power since 10:18 a.m.

They say a crew has been assigned and the cause is currently under investigation.

The area has a snowfall warning in effect, with between two to four centimetres expected this afternoon and southerly winds between 50 kilometres per hour and 70 kilometres per hour.

Around 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday morning, including near Port Alice.