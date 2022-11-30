Island Health says the emergency department at Port Hardy hospital will be closed until at least 7 p.m. today.

A staffing shortage at the department means the department will be closed. The health authority asks you to either call 911 or go to the Port McNeill Hospital emergency department if you are experiencing a medical emergency.

They say to call HealthLink BC at 811 to speak with a registered nurse if you are unsure.

Island Health says protocols are in place to ensure patients get the appropriate care.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at the hospital.