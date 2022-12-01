Health Canada says TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength antacid sold in packages of three rolls with 12 tablets each may contain fiberglass fragments, paper, and aluminum.

While the agency says most people can digest the fragments with little to no concern, an elderly person with narrow areas of their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury.

The products being recalled have an expiry date of August 2027.

- Advertisement -

If you have taken the product speak to your doctor if you have concerns about your health.

***With files from Wendy Gray