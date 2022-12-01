Residents of Port Alice are teaming up with the town’s taxi to create a shuttle service to Port Hardy.

According to organizer Brian Grover, the shuttle will take up to six passengers. Leaving at 10 a.m. from the community centre, it will stop at the Port Hardy Hospital and drop passengers off at Thunderbird Mall.

Return transport will cost $30, including taxes, and an extra $5 for additional stops. They will be doing a test run on Dec. 14, with plans to repeat.

“We’re finally moving forward on this but cautiously,” said Grover. “If that works out we’ll repeat it on the second Wednesday of every month. We also have plans to make a second, weekend run if we can prove demand.”

Spots can be reserved via email to [email protected] or people can come on a first-come, first-serve basis. Passengers are asked to show up 10 minutes before leaving.

Grover adds different payment systems and one-way fares might be considered in the future if demand grows.

He says a survey done in the town proved that there was a resounding “yes” to having the service, but it had to wait because of COVID-19 regulations.