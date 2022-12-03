One-hundred-sixty less expensive ChildCareBC sites are coming to areas on Mid- and North Island.

The spaces will be $10 a day daycare where fees are capped at a maximum of $200 per month per child, down from about $1,000 per month, saving some families about $800 per month.

Towns and daycares with the spaces are as follows:

Comox, Lighthouse Early Learning Centre, 16 spaces

Campbell River, Leishman Early Learning and Care, 25 spaces

Tahsis, Puddle Ducks Day Care, six spaces

Quathiaski Cove, Quadra Children’s Centre, 41 spaces

Port Hardy, Stepping Stones Child Care Centre, 72 spaces

MLA for Courtenay-Comox Ronna-Rae Leonard says the spaces will help as childcare can have a large impact on a family budget.

“These $10-a-day childcare spaces save families hundreds of dollars each month, and ensure that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills, and paying for childcare,” said Leonard.

The government adds they are helping around 69,000 families with cost of childcare through fee reductions up to $550 more per month per child as of Dec. 1.