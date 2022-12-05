After snowy conditions caused some problematic situations on some Vancouver Island roads, more snow and ice might be on the way.

Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Duncan is expected to get more snow this week.

According to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada, there is the potential for light snow of up to four centimetres and freezing drizzle, which could make driving conditions difficult during Tuesday morning’s commute.

They say the recent cold weather has primed the south coast for low-elevation snowfall and a new low-pressure system is going to move over Vancouver Island.

Snow is expected to become rain throughout the day, except in areas around Campbell River where snow is expected to last into Tuesday night.