Twenty-three ministers and four ministers of state make up B.C.’s new cabinet, which also includes two new positions.

The province now has a dedicated Minister of Housing with Ravi Kahlon filling the spot.

Kahlon was previously the Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

The other new ministry is for emergency management and climate readiness. Bowinn Ma will be that minister.

A big switch saw Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, become the finance minister after previously serving as the forests minister.

She replaces Selina Robinson, who recently presented a higher-than-expected surplus of $5.7 billion. Robinson will now be the post-secondary education minister.

There was also a big change for Jennifer Whiteside who was previously the education minister. She is now the Minister for Mental Health and Addictions.

Premier David Eby said the new cabinet will be well-equipped to combat the issues facing British Columbians including cost of living, health care, housing and the climate.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to live, but people are looking for action on the issues facing them and their families,” Eby said in a release.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can’t solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we’ve started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities.”

There were some big names that stayed in their previous positions, including Adrian Dix who will stay on as health minister and Mike Farnworth who will continue to be the public safety minister.

Below is a list of the new cabinet.